November party ratings: EKRE support at low for year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mug with EKRE logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has fallen to a 2019 low according to one recent survey.

Support for EKRE stands at 14.5 percent, a fall of 2.2 percent in two weeks, ERR reports, according to a survey by pollsters Norstat, on behalf of the Institute for Social Studies (link in Estonian).

Reform remains the most popular party among respondents, at 34.9 percent, with Centre on 24.1 percent, the highest rating it has achieved since the general election.

In fourth place is the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 9.5 percent, and Isamaa on 6.7 percent. This is the third week in a row that SDE's support has risen, and Isamaa has bottomed out on an ongoing fall in support, according to ERR.

A total of 45.3 percent of respondents support the three coalition parties (Centre, EKRE and Isamaa) and 44.4 percent the opposition parties (Reform and SDE).

The latest aggregate Norstat results polled over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age, over the pone and online, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 25. Norstat claims a statistical error margin of +/- 1.55 percent, and says it weights sample data according to proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekreratingssdeisamaacentre partynorstatparty support
