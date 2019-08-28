ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ursula von der Leyen and Kadri Simson, Aug. 7, 2019.
Ursula von der Leyen and Kadri Simson, Aug. 7, 2019. Source: Twitter/Kadri Simson
News

Incoming European Commissioner from Estonia Kadri Simson (Centre) met new commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, and was offered a potential portfolio. While Simson was unable to disclose the exact title of the portfolio, she said it was in an area related to economics.

"I was offered a specific portfolio and I can say that this was an economic portfolio," Samson told ERR's online news in Estonian after the von der Leyen meeting.

However, Simson stressed that he could not say anything more specific about her area of ​​portfolio yet, as von der Leyen has yet announce the new commissioner lineup. As things stand this is likely to happen early in September.

"Unfortunately, we agreed that the contents of this portfolio must remain strictly confidential until the incoming president ,Ursula von der Leyen, herself publicly discloses the entire commission distribution," Simson told ERR.

Simson previously told ERR that she would like to cover some of the areas she oversaw during Estonia's stint as president of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2017. Simson was Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure at the time, and the areas of interest to her are economic development, entrepreneurship and industry, with energy in second place and transport in third, ERR says.

The new commission lineup will follow the broad structure of its predecessor under Jean-Claude Juncker, whereby vice-presidents allocated portfolios to several commissioners, Simson said, adding that she could not comment on who these vice-presidents would be, at this stage.

As to her impressions of her meeting with the incoming commission president – the pair met for the first time in early August – Simson said these had been cordial and encouraging.

"I'd venture to say I have a very good working relationship with the incoming president. This is a person who knows how to motivate teammates," she sa

Von der Leyen also gave practical advice on how to prepare for the forthcoming sessions at the European Parliament and which support structures to ask for guidance from.

While Simson is remaining tight-lipped about her portfolio, the fact that the Polish commissioner-designate had been offered the agriculture portfolio has been leaked to the media.

Estonia's last commissioner, Andrus Ansip (Reform), now an MEP, held the digital single market portfolio.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

european commissionkadri simsonursula von der leyenestonia in the eu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
27.08

Reps: Digital development a priority for upcoming school year

27.08

Media prompted prosecutor's office Taltech investigation, not rector

27.08

Elevator to make Fat Margaret first wheelchair-accessible Old Town tower

27.08

Prosecutor's office launches Taltech EU funding criminal investigation

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

Opinion
Business
27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

26.08

Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

26.08

Minister: One third of pharmacies already meeting independence requirements

26.08

Price of land plots for private homes increased by 19.3 percent in 2018

25.08

Finance minister: Exiting oil shale energy not sensible

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Opinion: Estonia's low money laundering risk isn't so surprising

28.08

Audit Office: Estonian language training for adults poorly organized

28.08

Cyanobacteria detected at Pärnu beach, swimming not advised

28.08

Children's well-being study sheds new light on topic in Estonia

28.08

SEB Analyst: wage increases expected, but some companies reaching pay limit

28.08

Kaia Kanepi reaches US Open second round in comeback game

28.08

Competition Authority rejects bill aiming to change network fee calculation

28.08

Swedbank sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

28.08

Kontaveit wins US Open first round game in under an hour

28.08

Average wages increased to over €1,400 per month last quarter

28.08

SEB raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 percent

28.08

Former chief justice: President should send more laws back to parliament

27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Opinion: On research and timesheets

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: