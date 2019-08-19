ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre).
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The head of cabinet for Kadri Simson, who has been nominated as Estonia's European Commissioner, is expected to be announced in mid-September.

"I haven't made my decision yet regarding my head of cabinet, and I won't do so either until I know what portfolio I will be assigned," Simson told ERR on Monday.

The allocation of portfolios between Commissioners will be decided by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the next European Commission, who is only just meeting with member states' candidates for Commissioner. Italy has yet to determine its candidate, as its government is dealing with internal conflict. Following her meeting with von der Leyen at the beginning of August, Simson told ERR that the allocation of portfolios can be expected early next month.

Early this month, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL, link in Estonian) wrote that Stefano Grassi, who is currently serving as head of cabinet for High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, may end up Simson's head of cabinet. Simson declined to speculate over Grassi or other possible candidates for the position on Monday, however she did stress the importance of the competence and trustworthiness of candidates for the position.

Other relevant sources to speak to ERR on Monday but who wished to remain anonymous also highlighted the importance of the trusting relationship between a Commissioner and their head of cabinet.

"This is always a Commissioner's on decision," said one source. "It is important for the Commissioner that their head of cabinet is competent and that they have a trusting relationship with their superior. By competent I mean that the head of cabinet has to know their issue as well as the Brussels context to ensure that they can back their Commissioner as well as communicate as equals with other heads of cabinet."

Asked whether a Commissioner's head of cabinet should be from the same country as the Commissioner themselves, these sources found that more important than citizenship are their experience and ability to do their job.

While in most cases, a Commissioner and their head of cabinet are from the same country, this is not always the case. For example, of the current European Commission, Latvian Commissioner Valdis Dombrvskis has never had a Latvian head of cabinet. Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, himself from Luxembourg, has a head of cabinet from Spain.

Grassi an experienced official

Grassi, Mogherini's current head of cabinet, is an experienced Italian official who first began work in the European Commission in 2004. He has served as adviser on EU affairs to two Italian prime ministers — Mario Monti and Enrico Letta — as well as for a shorter stint in Juncker's cabinet.

Thus it is unlikely that Grassi will be facing a panicked job-hunt as Mogherini leaves office on Oct. 31, sources told ERR. If he agrees to serve as head of Simson's cabinet, the Estonian Commissioner will need to be assigned an important portfolio. This assessment also casts doubt on a claim published by EP implying that Simson would be offering Grassi a position as head of cabinet in return for the fact that a Mogherini-led administration recently appointed two Estonians — Matti Maasikas and Riina Kionka — EU foreign representatives which, considering Estonia's small size, can be considered a significant success.

The size of a European Commissioner's cabinet is determined at the beginning of a new Commission term, but typically consists of six members. As a rule, either the head or deputy head of cabinet are of a different nationality than their Commissioner, no more than three cabinet members may be from the same country, and at least two must be women.

Of Estonia's previous Commissioners, Siim Kallas and Andrus Ansip's heads of cabinet were Henrik Hololei and Juhan Lepassaar, respectively.

 

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionkadri simson


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

16.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be fewer than projected

16.08

MEP: Attempt to fire police chief latest compromise of country's integrity

16.08

First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

Opinion
Business
12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:44

July annual inflation above EU average

17:22

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

16:17

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

15:22

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

14:24

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

13:16

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

12:03

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

11:01

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

10:18

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

09:22

Papers: Ratas too accommodating dealing with EKRE

09:10

Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

18.08

Reform in knots, I just want return to normality, says prime minister

17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

Opinion: With Helmes staying on, Ratas losing last bit of credibility

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: