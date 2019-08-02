ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kadri Simson (Centre).
Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's candidate for EU commissioner, Kadri Simson (Centre), is meeting designated president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday next week. According to Simson, the meeting will be short, and portfolios won't be discussed.

Simson told ERR on Friday that any broader talk about the incoming commissioners' subject areas will have to wait until all of them have been appointed.

She added that her upcoming meeting with von der Leyen will be the first, as she's seen the outgoing German defence minister speak at the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn, but never actually met her.

"This first meeting is very important. I've been told that the meeting will look into my strengths, what I'm interested in, and what I can bring to the table where the work of the incoming commission is concerned," Simson said.

Simson's situation is more complicated than that of other appointees, as she is a candidate for the outgoing as well as the incoming commission. Recent stalling manoeuvres in Brussels will delay things long enough to leave Estonia without a representative on the European Commission over the summer, as Andrus Ansip (Reform) has already stepped down to join the European Parliament instead, to which he was elected in May.

Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, to be replaced by Ursula von der Leyen in the fall, has expressed his disapproval of temporary candidates and not assigned a portfolio to Simson as well as the Romanian candidate. Meanwhile, talk in Brussels has been that Simson might be considered a candidate for the EU's commissioner for climate action and energy union.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kadri simsonandrus ansipeu commission


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:55

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

10:13

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

Opinion
16:23

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

15:27

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

14:12

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

13:09

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

12:20

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

Business
31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

31.07

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:28

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

17:41

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

16:23

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

15:27

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

14:12

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

13:09

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

12:20

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

11:44

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

10:55

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

10:13

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

09:10

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

01.08

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: