ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kadri Simson (Centre).
Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Kadri Simson (Centre), who was nominated to replace Andrus Ansip (Reform) in the European Commission, will have to wait until this fall to take over as commissioner after her confirmation was delayed by stalling in the European Parliament's internal elections. As a result, Estonia will not have a representative in the European Commission for two and a half months.

"The unsuccessful election of a chairperson in the [European Parliament's] Committee on Employment and Social Affairs means that my hearing in the European Parliament will be postponed for reasons beyond my control," Simson said in a press release on Tuesday night. "Of course we had hoped that the hearing and the following vote in the European Parliament would take place this week, but unfortunately, things went differently."

Typically, it is the European Parliament committee in whose field a new commissioner is to begin work that hears candidates for the European Commission. Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, however, did not grant a portfolio to either Simson or Romanian candidate Ioan Mircea Pașcu, and so the two candidates should have been heard and sent to the plenary by a conference of committee chairpersons.

The conference is only operational, however, once every European Parliament committee has elected its leadership, and the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs failed to elect a chairperson either last week or this Monday, as the candidacy of Polish ex-prime minister Beata Szydło was rejected twice.

As the European Parliament will begin its summer recess following the plenary to conclude at noon on Thursday, this means that Simson and Pașcu's confirmations by the plenary will be delayed until mid-September, when the European Parliament returns to work.

The Estonian government sent the European Commission a formal letter on July 8 nominating Simson as Estonia's candidate to replace Ansip, who was elected to the European Parliament in the 2019 European Parliament elections in May, as commissioner. Juncker had previously requested a decision by the Council of the EU not to start appointing new commissioners for a few months prior to the conclusion of the Commission's current term, but member states rejected his proposal.

As recently as last week, Simson expressed hope following a meeting with Juncker and receiving his approval that she would be able to participate in the July 24 sitting of the European Commission already.

"It is unfair that the Parliament's inability to elect one committee's chairperson will leave us without a commissioner for months," MEP Ansip wrote on social media on Tuesday. "This sends the wrong message, as though commissioners should not seek a new mandate from the people, and punishing us by leaving us without representation altogether."

Juncker's Commission's term ends on Oct. 31.

On Tuesday night, the European Parliament voted to approve Germany's Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission. The Estonian government has decided to nominate Simson to von der Leyen's Commission as well.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionkadri simson


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

Opinion
13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

Business
09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:03

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

14:41

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

16.07

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

16.07

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

16.07

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

16.07

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

16.07

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

16.07

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: