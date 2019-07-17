ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ursula von der Leyen was elected the next president of the European Commission in the European Parliament on Tuesday night. July 16, 2019.
Ursula von der Leyen was elected the next president of the European Commission in the European Parliament on Tuesday night. July 16, 2019. Source: Vincent Kessler/Reuters/Scanpix
News

With a narrow majority, the European Parliament elected Germany's Ursula von der Leyen the next president of the European Commission on Tuesday night.

MEPs cast a total of 733 votes, 374 of which were needed to be elected.

383 MEPs voted in favor of von der Leyen. Another 327 voted against, with 23 abstentions and one invalid ballot.

ERR European correspondent Epp Ehand, who was in Strasbourg for the vote, said in commentary to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the results of the vote indicated that support for von der Leyen was narrow, which in turn means that support for implementing her policies will be fragile.

"She may have been approved today, but it may prove to be very difficult for her to implement her policies," Ehand said.

Tuesday's hearings in the European Parliament, however, demonstrated that von der Leyen is significantly "greener" and more social than has thus far been typical of a European Commission president. She is also a strong proponent of a unified European Union, Ehand noted.

"From Estonia's point of view, one can also ask how comfortable she is for us, as many issues brought up by her perhaps hadn't been major issues in mainstream Estonian politics thus far," the correspondent added.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissioneuropean unionursula von der leyen


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

Opinion
13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

Business
09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:03

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

14:41

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

16.07

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

16.07

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

16.07

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

16.07

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

16.07

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

16.07

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: