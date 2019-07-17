European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

With a narrow majority, the European Parliament elected Germany's Ursula von der Leyen the next president of the European Commission on Tuesday night.

MEPs cast a total of 733 votes, 374 of which were needed to be elected.

383 MEPs voted in favor of von der Leyen. Another 327 voted against, with 23 abstentions and one invalid ballot.

ERR European correspondent Epp Ehand, who was in Strasbourg for the vote, said in commentary to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the results of the vote indicated that support for von der Leyen was narrow, which in turn means that support for implementing her policies will be fragile.

"She may have been approved today, but it may prove to be very difficult for her to implement her policies," Ehand said.

Tuesday's hearings in the European Parliament, however, demonstrated that von der Leyen is significantly "greener" and more social than has thus far been typical of a European Commission president. She is also a strong proponent of a unified European Union, Ehand noted.

"From Estonia's point of view, one can also ask how comfortable she is for us, as many issues brought up by her perhaps hadn't been major issues in mainstream Estonian politics thus far," the correspondent added.

