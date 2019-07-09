Government nominates Simson candidate for European Commissioner

The Estonian government sent a formal letter to the European Commission on Monday in which it nominated MP Kadri Simson (Centre) as Estonia's candidate for European Commissioner.

Simson's candidacy was made possible by a decision made by the Council of the European Union on Monday to support so-called temporary commissioners. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had been against this move.

Juncker stated early on that he believed that new commissioners should not be appointed to replace outgoing ones until the new Commission had been convened.

He submitted a proposal to this effect to the Council of the European Union last month, but it did not receive the necessary unanimous support.

The Council of the European Union appoints new commissioners in agreement with the president of the European Commission and after consulting with the European Parliament.

Spokespeople for the Estonian government told ERR that Simson should be meeting with Juncker soon, after which the Commission president will inform the European Parliament of his intention to appoint her candidate for commissioner. After this, the candidate for commissioner and the European Parliament will exchange views.

Following this entire process, Simson would replace Andrus Ansip, who was elected to the European Parliament in May, as Estonia's European Commissioner. What portfolio she would be given is not yet known. Likewise yet unclear is when Simson is expected to begin work in Brussels.

