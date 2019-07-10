ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kadri Simson meeting European Commission President Thursday to discuss role ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Kadri Simson.
Kadri Simson. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Kadri Simson (Centre), appointed Estonia's new European Commissioner last month, is to meet with the commission's outgoing president, Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday, with the aim of hammering out her start date in the new role.

Juncker had previously opposed appointing short-term commissioners, a role with a normal term of five years, but faced opposition both from the Estonian government, and from the Council of the EU.

Outgoing Estonian commissioner Andrus Ansip (Reform) was due to stay in the role until October – the same month when Juncker will be stepping down. However, since Ansip won an MEP seat at the May 26 European elections, he faced a choice between the two roles; had he hung on to October in the commissioner post, his seat would have had to have gone to the next Reform Party candidate on the list entered at the elections, most likely Taavi Rõivas.

"This meeting is necessary for me to find out what the commission president sees as my future roll at the commission," Simson told ERR's online news in Estonian Wednesday.

"For my part, I affirm that, whatever he may have in mind, I am ready to vote myself to, as I have done with all my duties so far," she continued.

Simson's position needs to be clarified by next week, since the newly-elected European Parliament then goes on summer recess until September. Both Simson's candidacy and that of another proposed commissioner, Mircea Pașcu of Romania, must be presented before the parliament for ratification.

Simson also told ERR that since she had been appointed by the Estonian government for the role anyway, i.e. starting in October, she did not think that Juncker's opposition to temporary candidates applied in her case, instead being aimed at those who were truly temporary, and filled the role for just a few months. She noted that Juncker had made this clear in an interview with Politico and that she was simply ready to start the new job ahead of schedule.

"It is clear that the commission in office today is no longer working on any new initiatives. However, this commission has brought up a number of issues which do not end with the current makeup, but continue into the future," Simson said, looking ahead to her future work should she take up the post as expected.

"I also find it important for Estonia that our commisioner be present when we are discussing the longer-term perspective and vision. I will find out if President Juncker is develop a direct portfolio for this temporary period tomorrow," she added.

Each EU member state appoints a commissioner, who is then given a specific portfolio. Ansip's had been the digital single market. Simson would be the third commissioner from Estonia, after Ansip and Siim Kallas. Additionally, her appointment was seen by many as necessary to fulfill EU gender quotas.

Simson also added that her staff in Brussels had not been finalized, as she had not had confirmation of the portfolio yet.

Jean-Claude Juncker steps down from his role on Oct. 31. He is to be replaced by German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen (CDU).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

european commissionkadri simsonestonia in the eueuropean commissioner from estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
10.07

Foreign ministry protests Moscow celebrations marking fall of Tallinn

10.07

Tallinn school director quits post following teacher racial slurs Updated

10.07

Tartu city to cough up €50,000 towards Metallica concert support

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Traffic restrictions to enter into effect on Laagna Road Wednesday

09.07

Ieva Ilves may end up adviser to new Latvian president

Opinion
08:47

Ministry says name law amends discriminate against same-sex families

10.07

Estonia, Latvia presidents discuss cooperation, including in recycling

10.07

Kadri Simson meeting European Commission President Thursday to discuss role

10.07

Ratings: Kaja Kallas most trusted party leader

10.07

SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

Business
04.07

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

01.07

Excise duty cuts already leading to reduced prices to consumers

01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:38

Prime minister attends EaP 10th anniversary conference in Georgia

09:53

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores

08:47

Ministry says name law amends discriminate against same-sex families

10.07

Estonia, Latvia presidents discuss cooperation, including in recycling

10.07

Kadri Simson meeting European Commission President Thursday to discuss role

10.07

Ratings: Kaja Kallas most trusted party leader

10.07

SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

10.07

Foreign minister discusses migration and UNSC with Hungarian counterpart

10.07

Foreign ministry protests Moscow celebrations marking fall of Tallinn

10.07

Tallinn school director quits post following teacher racial slurs Updated

10.07

Gallery: Latvian President on first official visit to Estonia

10.07

Tartu city to cough up €50,000 towards Metallica concert support

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.07

Opinion: Song and Dance Festival not the preserve of politicians

09.07

More than half million tune in to watch Song and Dance Festival

09.07

Minister's Song Festival speech on agenda, content own idea, say organizers

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: