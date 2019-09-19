ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ansip: I'm not going to start attacking Kadri Simson ({{commentsTotal}})

Kadri Simson (Centre).
Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Speaking on Vikerraadio broadcast "Reporteritund" on Wednesday, Reform/Renew Europe MEP Andrus Ansip said that he does not intend to start attacking Kadri Simson (Centre), who is to take up the position of Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Union this fall. MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE/S&D) finds it likely that Simson will have to answer some complicated questions.

"I will definitely not be the one to stand up and start attacking Simson here in the European Parliament," said Ansip, Simson's predecessor as Estonia's commissioner. "I think Estonians have a good habit of not airing out its domestic dirty laundry on the world stage."

Kaljurand, a member of the European Parliament Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), said that she is unsure whether she'll have the opportunity to ask anything of Simson, but the former noted that questions related to Simson in Estonia, such as regarding her vacation travels, will receive attention in the European Parliament as well.

"Those same questions that have been in the air in Estonia are bound to be here as well," she continued. "A commissioner is expected to have a flawless reputation; a commissioner is expected not to be the subject of any dubious accusations. Kadri Simson has yet to convincingly answer questions about her vacation travel. Likewise drawing attention here is that Kadri Simson did not vote against the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) joining the government."

Nonetheless, Kaljurand found that Simson is competent and will be confirmed as commissioner. "I believe that Kadri Simson will ultimately be confirmed, but she will also have to provide answers to these complicated questions."

MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/Renew) believes that Nord Stream and climate-related issues may also prove to be stumbling blocks for Simson.

Kadri Simson will be questioned by MEPs in the European Parliament during the first week of October.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

