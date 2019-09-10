Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

Kadri Simson has been given the European Commission's energy portfolio, incoming president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday. She will be responsible for the European Union's energy sector.

Speaking at a press conference, ERR reported von der Leyen said: "Kadri Simson is a longtime member of the government and a former minister of finance. She will be responsible for the energy portfolio."

Simson (Centre) previously told ERR that von der Leyen had promised her an economic affairs portfolio, which Simson would have preferred because she was responsible for these issues when she was Minister of Economic Affairs in the previous government.

Speaking yesterday the government said in a press release that Simson has extensive experience working with the European Commission and other EU institutions, the government yesterday. As Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, she managed the areas of the internal market, energy and transportation in the Council of the EU.

Simson has not yet revealed who her cabinet chief could be and how many Estonians could be included. She said she had met with five to six people but has not yet made a decision.

"Right now I don't know how big my team is going to be," she said.

Typically, the Commissioner 's Cabinet is made up of six people, of whom no more than three may be of the same nationality as the Commissioner.

Simson (42), a close ally of Prime Minister and party leader Jüri Ratas, is currently leader of Centre's parliamentary group at the Riigikogu. She is also Vice-Chairman of the Center Party.

The previous commissioner from Estonia was Andrus Ansip (Reform) who held the portfolio for the digital single market from 2014-2019.

