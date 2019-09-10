ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Ursula von der Leyen and Kadri Simson, Aug. 7, 2019.
Ursula von der Leyen and Kadri Simson, Aug. 7, 2019. Source: Twitter/Kadri Simson
News

Kadri Simson has been given the European Commission's energy portfolio, incoming president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday. She will be responsible for the European Union's energy sector.

Speaking at a press conference, ERR reported von der Leyen said: "Kadri Simson is a longtime member of the government and a former minister of finance. She will be responsible for the energy portfolio."  

Simson (Centre) previously told ERR that von der Leyen had promised her an economic affairs portfolio, which Simson would have preferred because she was responsible for these issues when she was Minister of Economic Affairs in the previous government.

Speaking yesterday the government said in a press release that Simson has extensive experience working with the European Commission and other EU institutions, the government yesterday. As Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, she managed the areas of the internal market, energy and transportation in the Council of the EU.

Simson has not yet revealed who her cabinet chief could be and how many Estonians could be included. She said she had met with five to six people but has not yet made a decision.

"Right now I don't know how big my team is going to be," she said.

Typically, the Commissioner 's Cabinet is made up of six people, of whom no more than three may be of the same nationality as the Commissioner.

Simson (42), a close ally of Prime Minister and party leader Jüri Ratas, is currently leader of Centre's parliamentary group at the Riigikogu. She is also Vice-Chairman of the Center Party.

The previous commissioner from Estonia was Andrus Ansip (Reform) who held the portfolio for the digital single market from 2014-2019.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

european commissionkadri simsonenergy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

Opinion
Business
06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed

16:49

Riigikogu rejects Reform bill on transition to Estonian-only education

16:14

Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

15:32

Kaja Kallas: Government may not have red lines, but Estonia does

15:05

Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

14:38

Witness implies €50,000 alleged Savisaar bribe meant for unrelated purpose

14:14

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

13:41

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules

12:41

Kaljulaid at World Energy Congress: First countries to go green will gain

12:38

Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

12:10

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

11:40

Estonian experts help create international security procurement network

11:10

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10:30

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

09.09

NATO scrambled three times to intercept Russian military aircraft

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: