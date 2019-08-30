Kallas: Ratas' government destroying Estonia 28 years in making

In an appearance on ETV morning program "Terevisioon" ahead of an extraordinary sitting of the Riigikogu convened for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) government on Friday morning, opposition leader and Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said that Ratas' government is destroying the Estonia that has been built up for the past 28 years.

The role of the Reform Party as Estonia's biggest opposition party is to keep the government from destroying Estonia's achievements, Kallas said.

Asked what the ideal solution would be if the no-confidence vote should pass on Friday, Kallas responded that Reform as the winner of the 2019 Riigikogu elections would initiate talks for the formation of a new government that would govern with dignity.

She declined to respond directly when asked whether this new government might include the Centre Party.

Among objections against the current government, the opposition leader cited its moving from scandal to scandal, ministers who insult people from their position of power, the damaging of Estonia's reputation, and throwing Estonia's budget out of balance.

"We cannot not react to this," Kallas said. "If we do not react, then we ourselves are just as guilty in this change in politics that is currently going on."

Riigikogu to convene at 10 a.m.

At the request of 44 MPs, the Riigikogu is convening for an extraordinary sitting on Friday morning, on the agenda of which is a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. ERR.ee will broadcast the sitting live.

The MPs of the coalition Centre Party, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa have stated their intention to participate in the sitting. Prior to the no-confidence vote, Ratas must answer MPs' questions.

The opposition Reform Party initiated the call to convene the Riigikogu for a no-confidence vote. Nonetheless, the opposition alone lacks enough votes to recall the prime minister.

