Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

The vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on Friday afternoon did not gather enough support to pass.

Ratas continues as prime minister.

The vote, brought to the Riigikogu in an extraordinary sitting by the Reform Party, received only 40 votes in support and 55 against.

It was long thought that the vote would fail as the opposition do not have enough votes between themselves to make a majority. The support of at least 51 members of the Riigikogu was needed to express no-confidence.

