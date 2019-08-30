Gallery: Ratas supporters gather at Toompea before no-confidence vote

Supporters of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) gathered at Toompea to show support before he faced a no-confidence vote on Friday morning.

ERR's Estonian portal reported that around 100 people, mostly supporters of the Centre Party and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), gathered outside the Riigikogu before the extraordinary sitting started at 10 a.m.

Many people held banner and placards. Some of the slogans Included were "I support Jüri", "Jüri Ratas - Best Prime Minister", and "Let the Government Work in Peace".

At 9:45 a.m., Jüri Ratas spoke to the crowd to thank them for their support. Deputy chairman of the Center Party, Jaanus Karilaid, also spoke in support.

Several members of EKRE also spoke. Finance Minister Martin Helme called the Estonian media the opposition's paramilitary wing. Riigikogu member Peeter Ernits made a speech to EKRE, calling on the people to confront the "deep state".

Riigikogu convenes at 10 a.m.

At the request of 44 MPs, the Riigikogu is gathering for an extraordinary sitting on Friday morning, on the agenda of which is a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. ERR.ee will broadcast the sitting live.

The MPs of the coalition Centre Party, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa have stated their intention to participate in the sitting. Prior to the no-confidence vote, Ratas must answer MPs' questions.

The opposition Reform Party initiated the call to convene the Riigikogu for a no-confidence vote. However, the opposition lacks enough votes to recall the prime minister.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!