ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Ratas polling just ahead of Kallas as prime minister of choice ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and Centre Party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and Centre Party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: ERR
News

According to a public opinion survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, summer has not done much to change the preferences of voters falling into two groups regarding who they believe would be best suited to leading the Estonian government — Centre Party chairman and incumbent prime minister Jüri Ratas has the support of 32 and Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas 30 percent of respondents.

The difference of just a couple of percent has remained steady since the latest previous poll in June, EPL writes (link in Estonian) regarding the results of the August survey. At the time, Ratas and Kallas polled at 29 and 27 percent, respectively.

While Ratas was struggling with decreased support among Estonians ahead of this summer, he has since nearly caught up to Kallas, with 31 and 34 percent support, respectively, up from 25 and 32.

35 percent of voters of other ethnic backgrounds supported Ratas this month, down from 44 percent in May and 46 percent in June. Kallas' support among Russian-speaking voters, meanwhile, stood unchanged since June at around 10 percent.

"If you trace in the results of the survey where exactly Ratas' support among voters who are speakers of another language has suffered, the data points at the Centre Party's crucial stronghold of Tallinn," the paper noted.

In February, 43 percent of Tallinn residents favored Ratas as their prime minister of choice; this support had dropped to 32 percent by August.

Commenting on Ratas' loss of support in the capital over the summer, Turu-uuringute AS survey director and sociologist Juhan Kivirähk noted that despite the drop in support for Ratas, other candidates for prime minister have not gained any additional ground among non-Estonian voters.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri rataskaja kallas


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
22.08

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

22.08

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

22.08

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

22.08

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

22.08

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

Opinion
Business
21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

20.08

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

19.08

July annual inflation above EU average

19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:17

Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors to power Škoda trams in Germany

13:43

IKEA to open Estonian e-store, Tallinn pickup point next Thursday

13:20

Government confirms principles of second pension pillar reform

12:25

This step unavoidable, Reform says in no-confidence motion against Ratas

11:01

Lidl invested €21.5 million in Estonia in 2018

10:22

Baltic prime ministers to mark 30th anniversary of Baltic Way in Riga

09:24

Survey: Ratas polling just ahead of Kallas as prime minister of choice

08:56

Exhibition reveals memories behind the Baltic Way

07:26

Thirty years since Baltic Way joined Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

07:13

Five EU members issue statement on Molotov-Ribbentrop pact signing

22.08

Ott Tänak in action in Germany from Thursday evening

22.08

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

22.08

'Truth and Justice' selected for Estonia's Oscar nomination

22.08

Helme: People can begin applying to leave second pension pillar next July

22.08

Ratas: For me, Vaher matter has been resolved

22.08

Väike Strait sea cable installation begins between Saaremaa and Muhu

22.08

Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi

22.08

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

22.08

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

22.08

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: