Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas told ERR on Wednesday that the Reform parliamentary group wants to convene an extraordinary sitting of the Riigikogu on Monday, Aug. 26 for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

"We just finished polishing the text and making arrangements with the Social Democrats (SDE), and now we're going to start asking for signatures," Kallas said. At least 21 MP signatures are needed to initiate a motion of no confidence in the Riigikogu.

"This text outlines the objections we have against Jüri Ratas," she explained, hinting at the contents of the no-confidence motion. "First and foremost the fact that Jüri Ratas has been incapable as prime minister of ensuring the dignified governance of Estonia. When there are incompetent ministers at work who do not want to do their jobs, who are overstepping the bounds of their authority; for whom the rule of law means nothing at all. As well as the fact that spending during the good times has been taking place at the future's expense, and that the plan is for this to continue."

SDE chairman Indrek Saar said that his party is cooperating with the fellow opposition Reform Party.

"As the Social Democrats likewise have no reason to trust the prime minister, with regards to how this government has been formed and how this government has been led," he added.

Should the government remain in office, the Social Democrats would then decide what steps to take next regarding Martin and Mart Helme.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyno-confidence votes


