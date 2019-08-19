ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of the Interior and EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
Minister of the Interior and EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Responding to criticism by several former interior ministers, incumbent Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) said on Sunday that he sees nothing illegal in forcing Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher to leave, adding that parallels drawn by the ex-ministers with Germany of the 1930s and the Soviet Union as inadequate and propagandist.

"All of this has nothing in common with the rule of law, honesty and statesmanship," Helme said.

"There's nothing illegal in a superior proposing to a person subordinate to them that they leave of their own accord," he continued. "Nor is there anything illegal in a new leader wanting to form their own team. Nor is there anything illegal in the printout of a blank document bearing the names of persons who inevitably have to take part in making the decision."

The minister and chairman of the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) added that when it comes to concern over Estonia's reputation and security, members of the political parties represented by some of the signatories of the letter calling for his resignation have been busy damaging it in recent months by forwarding to the international media and the head offices of partner parties information which knowingly depicts domestic Estonian policy in a false light and denigrates it.

"It is downright ridiculous to hear accusations of undermining Estonia's reputation from people who only recently brought to Estonia a little-known, utterly leftist U.S. senator who is desperately seeking fascism here and considers the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) no less than a global threat," he countered. "Of course I thank you for this great — albeit undeserved — recognition.

Helme argued that it has been characteristic of members of the opposition Reform Party and Social Democratic Party (SDE) in particular to speak ill of the leading politicians of Estonia's most important allies — the U.S. and the U.K. — and the sovereign decisions made by them, and their defamatory presentation to the Estonian public.

"This in a situation where our party has been strongly supporting both [U.S. President] Donald Trump and [U.K. Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, thereby making a clear and positive contribution to our security," he continued. "In these matters, the red line that you are talking about has long since been crossed by you, and the current government is faced with the inevitable task of righting the mistakes made by you."

Helme criticizes signatories in turn

The EKRE chairman also had reproaches regarding statesmanship for several of the signatories of the statement calling for his resignation.

Regarding former minister Margus Leivo, Helme recalled the 2004 removal from a Lihula cemetery of a monument to Estonians who fought alongside German forces in World War II.

"How was this related to statesmanship and the rule of law?" he asked. "Which state order's mentality did this action most closely resemble? I was expelled from the People's Union at the time for my criticism of Leivo's behavior."

Regarding Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Helme pointed out what he described as an "astronomical increase" in the cost of the construction of Estonia's eastern border and "toothless yellow cards" handed by him as minister to Vaher.

Responding to Ain Seppik (Reform), who was a member of the Centre Party while in office, Helme highlighted the latter's role in the conclusion of the agreement between Centre and Russia's United Russia party, which Reform is currently constantly trying to use as a means of criticizing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), as well as the role Seppik played in the Soviet Union's justice system.

According to Helme, Katri Raik (SDE), his immediate predecessor as interior minister, should ask herself why she raised the salaries of the directors general of several state agencies immediately prior to leaving office; why "hooligan action" by then-MEP Indrek Tarand during an EKRE rally on Toompea Hill was covered up during her tenure; how Raik's party mate Hannes Rumm managed to escape essentially unpunished after being caught driving under the influence; and why she incessantly traveled between Tallinn and Narva in her chauffeured ministerial vehicle during the 2019 pre-election campaign.

All of this has nothing in common with the rule of law, honesty and statesmanship," he added.

The incumbent minister also accused his predecessors of criminal inaction in drawing up population protection for crises and a war situation, allowing the dilapidation of Border Guard buildings and Rescue Board bases, and a deterioration in the condition and guarding of Estonia's border with Russia.

Predecessors: Do the right thing and resign

Seven former interior ministers sent a letter to Minister of the Interior Mart Helme over the weekend in which they demanded his resignation.

"We are appealing to you out of concern for our Estonian state," the letter read. "Your words and actions and those of your son and fellow minister, finance minister Martin Helme, over the last few days have been damaging to Estonia's image and security. You have crossed a red line in Estonia."

The statement was signed by ministers whose terms of office spanned much of Estonia's political history since the restoration of its independence in 1991: Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Kalle Laanet (Reform), Margus Leivo, Märt Rask (Reform), Olari Taal, and Katri Raik (SDE). Leivo, Rask and Taal are currently not members of any political party; Rask, meanwhile, was a member of the Reform Party while in office, and Seppik was a member of the Centre Party while serving as minister.

According to the statement, getting rid of officials in one's partisan interests has no place in Estonia, and the former ministers called on Helme to act in a statesmanlike manner and send a clear message that behavior like this is not the "new normal" in Estonia.

"We unequivocally condemn your and your close party companions' behavior," the open letter concluded. "Estonia deserves a statesman."

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekremart helmeelmar vaher dismissal case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
16.08

MEP: Attempt to fire police chief latest compromise of country's integrity

16.08

First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

16.08

Interior ministry: No proceedings launched against Vaher

16.08

Juhan Parts: EKRE has a sobering effect

16.08

Lithuanian president to visit Estonia on restoration of independence day

Opinion
Business
12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:24

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

13:16

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

12:03

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

11:01

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

10:18

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

09:22

Papers: Ratas too accommodating dealing with EKRE

09:10

Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

18.08

Reform in knots, I just want return to normality, says prime minister

17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

Opinion: With Helmes staying on, Ratas losing last bit of credibility

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

16.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be fewer than projected

16.08

MEP: Attempt to fire police chief latest compromise of country's integrity

16.08

First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

16.08

Interior ministry: No proceedings launched against Vaher

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: