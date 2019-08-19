Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) hosted his predecessors, the previous prime ministers of Estonia, at Stenbock House on Monday.

According to the Government Office, the purpose of the traditional reception was for the current and past heads of government to exchange thoughts and ideas regarding the future of the state.

Monday marked the third time that the prime ministers met at Stenbock House ahead of Aug. 20, the Day of Restoration of Independence.

Two years ago, the government leaders unveiled a new photo wall featuring photos of the former prime ministers; last year, they celebrated the centennial of the Republic of Estonia together.

Present on Monday were Juhan Parts, Mart Siimann, Andres Tarand, Tiit Vähi and Edgar Savisaar.

