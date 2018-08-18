news

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

News
Estonia's former prime ministers and secretaries of state were invited to the Stenbock House for a reception on Friday. 17 August 2018.
Photo: Estonia's former prime ministers and secretaries of state were invited to the Stenbock House for a reception on Friday. 17 August 2018. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Five of Estonia's former heads of government accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and attended a reception at Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government, on Friday to celebrate the Estonian centennial ahead of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

"Tiit Vahi, Andres Tarand, Mart Siimann, Siim Kallas and Juhan Parts attended," government spokesperson Jevgenia Värä told BNS on Friday. "They were all invited, but Taavi Rõivas, Mart Laar, Andrus Ansip and Edgar Savisaar were unable to attend."

Also invited to the event were former Estonian secretaries of state.

At the reception, Ratas surprised the former prime ministers and secretaries of state with gifts of Estonian flags that had been flown on the Stenbock House shortly before the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, according to a government press release.

Accoding to the current prime minister, the gift symbolises the important contributions his predecessors had made to the country's development.

"The blue, black and white flag is flying high today thanks to the contributions of all Estonians, but also thanks to your contributions, which helped to build the beautiful, free and democratic Estonia where we have the good fortune to live," Ratas said.

Those attending the event, which focused primarily on celebrations of Estonia's current centennial, also had the opportunity to discuss the future of the state.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

