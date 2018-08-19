news

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Singers worldwide will virtually join those at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds for Sunday night's concert.
Singers worldwide will virtually join those at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds for Sunday night's concert. Source: Laura Teder
Culture

A week of summertime celebrations of the Estonian centennial focused around Estonia's Day of Restoration of Independence on 20 August began with Estonia's first ever poetry festival in Rakvere on Friday and will draw to a close on 25 August with the Night of Ancient Bonfires.

"The Estonia 100 Grand Celebration Week encompasses more than 200 events which will bring Estonians and their friends together to celebrate as one," Jaanus Rohumaa, head of the Organising Committee of Estonia 100, said according to a press release.

The week kicked off at Rakvere Castle on Friday, where nearly 100 pieces of poetry were recited at the country's first ever poetry festival, which was followed by the 10th anniversary of the Punk Song Festival.

According to Estonia 100 programme director Maarja-Liisa Soe, the anniversary programme, which runs from 17-25 August, is a diverse one, and provides those who have yet to take part in any official centennial events a great opportunity to do so.

Join the virtual choir on Sunday!

A worldwide Estonia 100 joint singing event will be held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in the Estonian capital on Sunday, and Estonians and friends of Estonia alike are invited to join the choir and sing along, whether in person or watching live on ETV or at ev100.ee.

During the first half of the programme, "The Power of Song" ("Laulu võim"), participants will sing for 100 minutes straight to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

Leading singers will include Jaan Tätte, Evelin Võigemast, Eeva Talsi, Lauri Õunapuu, Priit Võigemast, Maria Listra, Helen Kõrve, Jan Uuspõld, Mait Malmsten, Marta Laan, Liina Vahtrik, Riina Maidre, Jaan Pehk, Jarek Kasar, Tiit Kikas, Arno Tamm, Kihnu Virve, Ivo Linna, Kadri Voorand, and Estonian Voices.

The night will continue with a followup concert, "The Buzz of the Century" ("Sajandi sumin"), with performances by Curly Strings, Singer Vinger, Metsatöll, Miljardid, Smilers, Estraadiraadio & Kaire Vilgats, and Ivo Linna.

Gates at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds will open at 17:30 EEST. The event will begin at 19:00 EEST (12:00 Eastern Daylight Time, 09:00 Pacific Daylight Time), and end at approximately 00:30.

Those interested can register their participation in the worldwide virtual choir and find song lyrics for the concert at the English-language Estonia 100 homepage.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 100eventsday of restoration of independence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

17.08

Police dispatching hundreds of officers to 2018 Weekend Festival

17.08

Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

17.08

Hiiumaa access woes as ferry breaks down, flights suspended for two weeks

17.08

Riigikogu committee: Estonia in favour of remaining on summer time

17.08

Government approves moving forward with eastern border construction

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.

Free Party council discusses election programme

The council of the opposition Free Party, which convened in the Northeastern Estonian village of Kauksi on Saturday, discussed the party's main messages for the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
16:49

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

15:12

Free Party council discusses election programme

13:44

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

11:46

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

09:20

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

18.08

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

18.08

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

18.08

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

17.08

Police dispatching hundreds of officers to 2018 Weekend Festival

17.08

Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

17.08

Hiiumaa access woes as ferry breaks down, flights suspended for two weeks

17.08

Riigikogu committee: Estonia in favour of remaining on summer time

17.08

Government approves moving forward with eastern border construction

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: