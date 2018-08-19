Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

A week of summertime celebrations of the Estonian centennial focused around Estonia's Day of Restoration of Independence on 20 August began with Estonia's first ever poetry festival in Rakvere on Friday and will draw to a close on 25 August with the Night of Ancient Bonfires.

"The Estonia 100 Grand Celebration Week encompasses more than 200 events which will bring Estonians and their friends together to celebrate as one," Jaanus Rohumaa, head of the Organising Committee of Estonia 100, said according to a press release.

The week kicked off at Rakvere Castle on Friday, where nearly 100 pieces of poetry were recited at the country's first ever poetry festival, which was followed by the 10th anniversary of the Punk Song Festival.

According to Estonia 100 programme director Maarja-Liisa Soe, the anniversary programme, which runs from 17-25 August, is a diverse one, and provides those who have yet to take part in any official centennial events a great opportunity to do so.

Join the virtual choir on Sunday!

A worldwide Estonia 100 joint singing event will be held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in the Estonian capital on Sunday, and Estonians and friends of Estonia alike are invited to join the choir and sing along, whether in person or watching live on ETV or at ev100.ee.

During the first half of the programme, "The Power of Song" ("Laulu võim"), participants will sing for 100 minutes straight to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

Leading singers will include Jaan Tätte, Evelin Võigemast, Eeva Talsi, Lauri Õunapuu, Priit Võigemast, Maria Listra, Helen Kõrve, Jan Uuspõld, Mait Malmsten, Marta Laan, Liina Vahtrik, Riina Maidre, Jaan Pehk, Jarek Kasar, Tiit Kikas, Arno Tamm, Kihnu Virve, Ivo Linna, Kadri Voorand, and Estonian Voices.

The night will continue with a followup concert, "The Buzz of the Century" ("Sajandi sumin"), with performances by Curly Strings, Singer Vinger, Metsatöll, Miljardid, Smilers, Estraadiraadio & Kaire Vilgats, and Ivo Linna.

Gates at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds will open at 17:30 EEST. The event will begin at 19:00 EEST (12:00 Eastern Daylight Time, 09:00 Pacific Daylight Time), and end at approximately 00:30.

Those interested can register their participation in the worldwide virtual choir and find song lyrics for the concert at the English-language Estonia 100 homepage.

