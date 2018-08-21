news

Summer week of centennial celebrations reaches halfway mark

News
A joint singalong event held live at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn and virtually all over the world united over 50,000 singers on Sunday. 19 August 2018.
A joint singalong event held live at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn and virtually all over the world united over 50,000 singers on Sunday. 19 August 2018. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

A week of summertime celebrations of the Estonian centennial which began last Friday, will conclude on Saturday, and is centered around Estonia's Day of Restoration of Independence on 20 August, has reached its halfway mark, with plenty more events yet to come over the next few days.

"This week of celebrations commemorating the restoration of Estonian independence has brought with it an abundance of emotions, and has brought people together to celebrate this day that is so important to us," Maarja-Liisa Soe, head of the Government Office's Organising Committee of Estonia 100, said according to a press release. "Very large numbers turned out to experience the poetry festival in Rakvere, all the Estonian Nature Day events and the Estonia 100 singalong as well."

According to Soe, there is something for everyone in the Estonia 100 Grand Celebration Week programme.

"Today, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Orchestra concert tour 'Along the Border' makes its way to Värksa, the Tour d'ÖÖ bike ride is in Viljandi and the Estonia 100 collective art project 'Tuleraamat' will get underway at the Seto Farm Museum," she highlighted.

The centennial week of summer celebrations across Estonia kicked off with the inaugural Estonian Poetry Festival in Rakvere on 17 August and will conclude with the Night of Ancient Bonfires across the country on 25 August.

For more information about all of the more than 200 events taking place across Estonia this week, visit the English-language Estonia 100 homepage here.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 100eventsday of restoration of independence


news.err.ee

Estonia 100
