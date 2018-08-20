Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

This year's celebration of restoration of independence in Estonia was marked by a virtual choir which joined a total of 52,772 people worldwide, linking them electronically to create one song.

Those interested in the virtual choir could register online and would find details about how to participate, lyrics to the various songs etc. Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds lay at the heart of the project, where the Estonia 100 singing event saw a host of big names in the world of Estonian singing, choirs and other participants all singing together.

''What started at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, then spread all over Estonia, and around the world, was truly wonderful,'' said Estonia 100 Events Manager Margus Kasterpalu.

''Interest in the virtual choir, which brought people together electronically, was so overwhelming that we had to extend the registration period,'' Kasterpalu went on.

Registration for participation in the event was initially open until 21.00 EEST on Sunday, 19 August but it had to be extended for three and a half hours due to the high interest.

Over 20,000 took part from Harju County alone

Harju County saw the largest number of participants registering online at 21,211. In addition 7,380 singers in Tartu County and 3,045 in Pärnu County signed up, together with those in the rest of Estonia and a recorded 4,498 from around the globe.

A total of over 40 songs were reportedly performed during the course of the evening's festivities, which were broadcast on ETV and Vikkerraadio.

The performance of "The Power of Song" ("Laulu võim"), involved singers, whether online or in person at the Song Festival Grounds, singing for a consecutive 100 minutes to mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, and was followed by a concert entitled "The Buzz of the Century" ("Sajandi sumin"), which included performances by Curly Strings, who were also joined by Irish musicians including Neil Mulligan and Seán Garvey, who had both first performed in Estonia thirty years ago.

