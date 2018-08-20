news

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

Tall Hermann tower in Tallinn.
Tall Hermann tower in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
In honor of the Day of Restoration of Independence, Tall Hermann tower on Tallinn's Toompea Hill is open to visitors and Tallinn TV Tower is hosting a Family Day on Monday.

Tall Hermann is open to visitors from 13:00-18:00 EEST on Monday. In order to ensure a smooth flow of visitors, free tickets will be distributed with marked entrance times.

The 20 August Club also held its traditional festive meeting in the White Hall of Toompea Castle on Monday, with opening remarks delivered by President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

A speech celebrating the occasion was also delivered by club member Tõnu Anton.

Founded in 1994, the 20 August Club unites those people who were elected to the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia in 1990 and voted for the resolution on the restoration of Estonian independence.

27 years ago, at 23:02 on 20 August 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia adopted the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia with 69 votes in favour.

TV Tower hosting Family Day

Tallinn TV Tower, the Tallinn District of the Estonian Defence League (EDL) and the Pirita City District Government are for the seventh year in a row celebrating the Day of Restoration of Independence by hosting a Family Day at the tower.

Everyone interested in learning about the events that took place at the tower in 1991 and their significance to Estonia today is welcome to the event.

The theme of this year's event is "I am Independent!" ("Olen iseseisev!"), the goal of which is to remind people how to act in emergency situations such as during a power outage or at the scene of an accident.

Families will also have the opportunity to get an up-close look at the work of the Estonian Defence League, the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the Estonian Rescue Board, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Alarm Centre, the Estonian Red Cross, the Estonian Neighbourhood Watch, and the Home Daughters and Young Eagles, the youth organisations of the EDL.

Family Day at the Tallinn TV Tower ends at 18:00.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

