Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Estonia 100 singing event.
Photo: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Estonia 100 singing event. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Princess Victoria of Sweden is on an official visit to Estonia and dropped in at last night's worldwide Estonia 100 joint singing event at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds together with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The Crown Princess made an entrance in front of the main ampitheatre at the Song Festival Grounds accompanied by her husband Prince Daniel, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Ms. Kaljulaid's husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski, and Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is on her first official visit to Estonia since 2014. Her itinerary includes attending the re-consecration of St. Mary's Chapel, a church which would have featured in the lives of the Swedish Lutheran congregation in Estonia before World War Two, on the island of Naissaar in Tallinn Bay. 

A short video of Crown Princess Victoria's arrival at the Song Festival Grounds is here:

 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonia 100restoration of independencecrown princess victoria of swedencrown princess victoria vist to estoniaday of restoration of independence


