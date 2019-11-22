Kaljulaid on working visit to Stockholm

President Kersti Kaljulaid is currently on a two-day working visit to Stockholm.

On Friday, Kaljulaid is scheduled to met with King Carl XVI Gustaf as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

She is also to deliver a speech on artificial intelligence (AI) at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, as well as meet with the leaders of major Swedish businesses and members of the Estonian-Swedish Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, the president will meet with members of the Estonian community at the Stockholm Estonian House, meet with Swedish bankers and industrialists Jacob and Marcus Wallenberg, as well as participate in a panel on digital society and regional security at the Trilateral Commission, a foreign policy conference chaired by former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt.

Kaljulaid is scheduled to return to Estonia late Saturday night.

