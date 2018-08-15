MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

With less than a week to go until Estonia's Day of Restoration of Independence, ERR is calling for readers to submit photos of their summertime celebrations of the national holiday for a joint gallery using the hashtag #MinuPidu (My Party).

To submit your photo of preparations, celebrations or just celebratory moments around you during the holiday week, upload it at minupilt.err.ee and tag the photo with the hashtag #MinuPidu.

All submitted photos will be compiled into an album to be posted on ERR's Estonian- and English-language online news portals.

More creative submissions will have a chance at earning Estonian centennial souvenirs and tickets to the joint singing event Üheslaulmine at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn on Sunday, 19 August.

Readers are welcome to submit their photos via the link above through 26 August, or the end of next week.