All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics ({{commentsTotal}})

Jaan Tätte, one of many singers to perform at the Estonia 100 singing event on Sunday. Source: ERR
For those who missed Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds and the virtual choir that accompanied it and attracted over 50,000 participants worldwide, or indeed for those involved in it who already yearn for a second sing-through, ERR has clips of all the songs together with their lyrics.

The repertoire which follows, and is broken up into categories covering subjects as diverse as patriotism, beer and trains, has the song title and is clickable to take you to a video of the actual performance by a whole host of different Estonian singers, including Ivo Linna, Jaan Tätte, Evelin Võigemast and Jan Uuspõld. The videos also contain lyrics in the captions (all in Estonian of course) so you can sing along and create a mini-song festival all of your own, if you're so disposed.

Estonia 100 Repertoire

1. Estonian flag song ('lipulaul'): "Eesti lipp"
2. Estonian patriotic song ('isamaalaul'): "Isamaa armas"
3. Estonian folk song ('rahvalaul'): "Laulu võim"
4. Mother's song ('emalaul'): "Ema süda"
5. Patriotic song: "Maa tuleb täita lastega"
6. Uncle's song ('onulaul') : "Mutionu"
7. Eating song ('söögilaul'): "Kungla rahvas"
8. Beginner's song ('kerjuselaul'): "Kõik roosid ma kingiksin sulle"
9. Spring song ('kevadelaul'): "Juba linnukesed"
10. Sunbathing song ('päevitamiselaul'): "Kauges külas"
11. Hunter's song ('jahimehelaul'): "Metsa läksid sa"
12. Train song ('rongilaul') : "Rong see sõitis
13. Sleeping song ('unelaul'): "Väikesed lapsed kõik magavad juba"
14. Song of the sea ('merelaul'): "Mere pidu
15. Love song ('armastuslaul'): "Tuulevaiksel ööl"
16. People's song ('inimestelaul'): "Minu inimesed"
17. Prayer song ('palvelaul'): "Looja hoia maarjamaad
18. Dance song ('tantsilaul') : "Kaera-jaan
19. Beer song ('õllelaul'): "Õllepruulija"
20. Birthday song ('sünnipäevalaul'): "Ta elagu"
21. Men's song ('meestelul'): "Mats alati on tubli mees"
22. Choral song ('koorilaul'): "Munamäe otsas"
23. Estonian song festival closing song ('laulupidude lõpulaul'): "Ärkamisaeg"
24. Estonian song festival closing song: "Mu isamaa on minu arm"
25. Estonian song festival closing song: "Ta lendab mesipuu poole"
26. Estonian song of wishes ('soovilaul'): "Viljandi paadimees"

 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.

Free Party council discusses election programme

The council of the opposition Free Party, which convened in the Northeastern Estonian village of Kauksi on Saturday, discussed the party's main messages for the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

