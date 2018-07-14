news

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to visit Naissaar island ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Crown Princess Victoria (right) during her last visit to Estonia in 2014.
Crown Princess Victoria (right) during her last visit to Estonia in 2014. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is to attend the re-consecration of St. Mary's Chapel on the island of Naissaar next month. The Crown Princess will be accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel.

Pastor Patrik Goransson of St. Michael's Church in Tallinn told regional newspaper Harju Elu that an invitation for members of the royal house to attend the event had already been sent a couple of years ago, for the simple reason that King Carl XVI Gustaf, the Crown Princesses' father, has long supported the restoration of the chapel.

"The windows, for instance, were restored with the help of a royal donation," the Pastor said.

St. Michael's Church (Rootsi-Mihkli kirik in Estonian) is the home of the Swedish Lutheran congregation in Tallinn, and as such indicates the strong historical link between Estonia and Sweden; Estonia came under Swedish rule in the century and a half from the mid-16th to early-18th centuries, and significant populations of Swedish speakers, especially in coastal areas, including Naissaar, continued to live in Estonia down to World War Two.

Setting up the visit

The first invitation was handed to the royal house during a visit of a delegation of Estonian Swedes to the royal castle at Stockholm in 2016. A formal invitation signed by the head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Archbishop Urmas Viilma, followed.

"Crown Princess Victoria has visited Lithuania and Latvia on their centennial this years. The visit in August will thus form a part of the events of the centennial of Estonia," Goransson said.

He also noted that the Swedish ambassador to Estonia, Anders Ljunggren, had been instrumental in laying the groundwork for the visit.

Naissaar island, at 18.6 sq km in area, dominates the approaches to Tallinn bay, and was off-limits to the local populace throughout the Soviet era, when a large naval mine factory was built there. Post-restoration of Estonian independence, it has been designated a nature reserve and has a negligible permanent population.

The chapel being restored was first consecrated 80 years ago, on 11 September 1938. The wooden structure was built to a design by Estonian architect Karl Tarvas.

The Crown Princess and her husband were last on an official visit to Estonia in 2014. The visit is at least the third European Royal visit to Estonia this year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

crown princess victorianaissaarcrown princess victoria visit to estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
13.07

Toxic cyanobacteria spreading at multiple Tallinn beaches

13.07

ERR News readership grows by 72.8% in first half of 2018

13.07

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

12.07

Ratas in Brussels: Trump wants a stronger NATO, leaders seemingly agree

12.07

Runö ferry to recommence service to Ruhnu Friday evening

12.07

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

12.07

Days two and three of 'free' bus trip round Estonia, did they make it?

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

10.07

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

Opinion
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

Culture
2019 Elections
Head of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson.

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Foreign Minister Sven Mikser yesterday, Friday, gave an overview of the outcomes of the NATO summit in Brussels to members of the Estonian Parliamentary (Riigikogu) Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:13

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to visit Naissaar island

10:36

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

13.07

Rally Estonia takes place this weekend

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

13.07

Sven Sillar's law office searched in connection with Hubert Hirv case

13.07

Pro Patria receives most party donations in second quarter of 2018

13.07

Trump backup planes to be held at Tallinn Airport during Helsinki meeting

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

13.07

Toxic cyanobacteria spreading at multiple Tallinn beaches

13.07

ERR News readership grows by 72.8% in first half of 2018

13.07

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

13.07

Sneak peek: Expanded Museum of Occupations to reopen in Tallinn Saturday

12.07

Ratas in Brussels: Trump wants a stronger NATO, leaders seemingly agree

12.07

Runö ferry to recommence service to Ruhnu Friday evening

12.07

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

12.07

Days two and three of 'free' bus trip round Estonia, did they make it?

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: