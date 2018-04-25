news

Gallery: Crown prince, princess of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway on Wednesday arrived in Estonia for an official two-day visit. President Kersti Kaljulaid received them at Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn.

Timed to coincide with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian centennials, the Norwegian royal couple's visit to the Baltics is aimed at celebrating the three neighboring countries' independence as well as the positive relations between the Baltics and Norway.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's first stop in Estonia was at Kadriorg Palace, where they were met by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

On Thursday, the Norwegian royal couple will open a Norwegian-Estonian business forum organized by Innovation Norway and Enterprise Estonia, after which they will visit Telliskivi Creative City as well as Tallinn's medieval Old Town.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania all enjoy extensive bilateral cooperation with Norway via Norwegian support programs as well as NATO security policy. Hundreds of Norwegian businesses also operate in the Baltics.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidnorwayforeign visitscrown prince haakoncrown princess mette-marit


