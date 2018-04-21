news

Norway's crown prince, princess to visit Estonia next week

News
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. Source: NTB/Scanpix
News

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway are to arrive in Estonia on Wednesday, April 25 for an official two-day visit.

Their visit to the Baltics is on the occasion of the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian centennials and in recognition of the three countries' importance to Norway as allies and partners.

On Wednesday, the royal couple will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg Palace and hold a joint press conference with the Estonian head of state. They willalso plant an oak at Kadriorg Park as part of the "Estonia's 100 Oaks" initiative celebrating Estonia's centennial and the park's tricentennial.

Crown Prince Haakon will thereafter meet with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor and lay a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Freedom Square.

On Thursday, the royal couple will open an Norwegian-Estonian business forum organized by Innovation Norway and Enterprise Estonia. They will also visit Telliskivi Creative City and Tallinn's medieval Old Town.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania all enjoy active bilateral cooperation with Norway via Norwegian support programs as well as NATO security policy. Hundreds of Baltic enterprises also operate in Norway.

King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja visited Estonia in August 1998. President Arnold Rüütel visited Norway in April 2002, and President Toomas Hendrik Ilves again in September 2014.

Crown Prince Haakon is heir to the throne of Norway. He was crowned in 1991 following the death of King Olav V and his father's accession to the throne as Harald V. He and Mette-Marit married in 2001.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

norway foreign visits bilateral relations crown prince haakon crown princess mette-marit


news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
