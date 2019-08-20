ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Twenty-eight years since Estonia regained independence from Soviet Union ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
At the Tallinn TV Tower, Aug. 20, 1991.
At the Tallinn TV Tower, Aug. 20, 1991. Source: ERR Archive
News

On Aug. 20, 1991, an attempted coup by Communist hardliners in Moscow precipitated a succession of events in Estonia that, on the same day, led to a resolution of the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR to declare the country's independence from the collapsing Soviet Union. Since then, Estonia has celebrated its regained independence on this date every year.

Twenty-eight years ago, on August 20 1991, volunteers rushed to protect Tallinn's TV tower after Soviet forces were sent to the country to cripple the country's communication systems. The events took place during a three-day attempted coup in Moscow by hardline members of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union who were unhappy with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's perestroika and glasnost reforms.

When the 76th Guards Air Assault Division arrived in Tallinn from Pskov, they were met by volunteers who had responded to a call to take up the defense of Toompea Hill as well as the city's radio and television buildings.

That night, at just after 11pm, 69 members of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia voted in favor of the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia. The decision was announced to the public the following day. Latvia also declared independence the same day.

On August 22, Iceland became the first country to formally recognize Estonia's newly re-established independence. Sweden became the first country to open its embassy in Tallinn on August 29, and on September 6 the Soviet Union recognized Estonia's independence. On September 17, Estonia joined the United Nations.

On Christmas Day, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev resigned, declared his office extinct, and handed over its powers to Russian President Boris Yeltsin. One day later, the Soviet Union was officially dissolved.

However, Russian troops remained in the country for another three years. On July 26 1994, Estonian President Lennart Meri and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an agreement for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Estonian territory, the culmination of years of negotiations. At the start of August, Russian troops were completely withdrawn from both Estonia and Latvia.

Below is a translation of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia's Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia, which was published on August 21, 1991 in the State Gazette (Riigi Teataja).

RESOLUTION OF THE SUPREME COUNCIL OF THE REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA

 312: Regarding Estonia's national independence

Based on the continuity of the Republic of Estonia as a subject of international law, drawing upon the Estonian population's declaration of intent clearly expressed in the March 3, 1991 referendum to restore the Republic of Estonia's national independence, given the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR's March 30, 1990 decision regarding "The Estonian national status" and the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR's declaration regarding "The Cooperation of the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR and the Congress of Estonia," taking into account that the coup which has taken place in the Soviet Union poses a serious threat to the democratic processes taking place in Estonia and has rendered impossible the restoration of the national independence of the Republic of Estonia by means of bilateral negotiations with the Soviet Union, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia has decided:
 
1. To confirm the Republic of Estonia's national independence and seek the restoration of the Republic of Estonia's diplomatic relations.

2. To establish for the development and submission to referendum of the Estonian Constitution the Constitutional Assembly, the composition of which will be shaped by delegation from the Republic of Estonia's highest legislative organ of state power, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, and the representative body of the Estonian citizenry, the Congress of Estonia.

3. To hold parliamentary elections according to the new Constitution of the Republic of Estonia in the year 1992. 

The resolution was signed on Aug. 20, 1991 by the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, Arnold Rüütel. Rüütel would later go on to become Estonia's second president after it regained its independence.

Celebrations will be held across the country, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda will attend the annual restoration of independence day reception at Kadriorg Palace with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

soviet unionestonian independence1991


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

Opinion
Business
12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:15

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

12:17

President: Mart Helme should not be in office

10:05

Finns use digital prescription in Estonia over 3,600 times

08:30

Twenty-eight years since Estonia regained independence from Soviet Union

19.08

July annual inflation above EU average

19.08

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

19.08

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

19.08

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

19.08

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

19.08

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

19.08

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

19.08

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

19.08

Papers: Ratas too accommodating dealing with EKRE

19.08

Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

18.08

Reform in knots, I just want return to normality, says prime minister

17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: