Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) by a Russian Buk missile in Eastern Ukraine. Estonia mourns the 298 innocent victims of this terrible tragedy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

"It is absolutely essential that all those responsible for this abhorrent crime are brought to justice," Reinsalu said in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

"Estonia reiterates its full confidence and support for the work of the Joint Investigation Team and its efforts to establish justice for the victims and their families, in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166," he continued, adding that, as such, Estonia welcomed the Joint Investigation Team's recent announcement that four individuals will face criminal charges in the Netherlands in connection with the incident.

"Russia must accept its role in this tragedy and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation," Reinsalu stressed in conclusion.

MH17 was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that wwas shot down over a separatist-controlled area of Eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 283 passengers and 15 crew on board were killed.

The Dutch-led joint investigation team determined that the passenger aircraft had been shot down by a Buk surface-to-air missile.

