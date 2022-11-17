Estonian PM: MH17 verdict shows Russia's lies don't beat justice

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) called the verdict by a Dutch court that found three men guilty of murder for shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 "an important step towards justice".

Today's #MH17 trial verdicts show that Russia's lies don't beat justice. An important step towards justice for victims and their loved ones.



It's also a reminder: Russia's aggression in Ukraine started already 8 years ago. We must help Ukraine win and ensure full accountability. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 17, 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) welcomed the decision.

Welcome the verdict by The Hague District Court on #MH17 downing.



298 people lost their lives in July 2014 and we can't let the people responsible for this horrific event go unpunished. All perpetrators must be held accountable. — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) November 17, 2022

The court found that a Russian-made missile supplied from Russia and fired by an armed group under Russian control brought down the passenger jet.

Two Russian men and one Ukrainian were found guilty in absentia and sentenced to life in jail, the BBC reported.

The plane was cruising at 33,000 feet over eastern Ukraine, in territory newly occupied by Russia, when it was shot down.

Russia has always denied any involvement and instead spread alternative theories such as a Ukrainian fighter jet firing a missile and that Ukrainian government forces were responsible.

