Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest ({{commentsTotal}})

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE).
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) on Tuesday represented Estonia at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest, Romania, where the economic development of 12 Baltic, Adriatic and Black Sea countries, European cohesion and transatlantic relations were discussed.

In his speech, Nestor emphasised that Estonia supports cooperation in the transport, energy and digital market sectors in order to promote economic relations, energy security, trade and investment in the region.

Nestor believes that the Three Seas Initiative has great potential for strengthening cooperation and enlivening dialogue.

"Our economy can be boosted through close cooperation, better connections and cohesion," he said. "Each country has its strengths and valuable know-how that can be shared with others, and through practical cooperation we will achieve better competitiveness in different fields."

The Three Seas Initiative is a cooperation forum of the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Sea regions which aims to contribute to the general growth of welfare in the EU as well as develop energy, telecommunications and transport infrastructure along the North-South axis.

12 EU member states are involved in the initiative — Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Buses offering free public transport are marked with a distinctive blue sign that reads

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

Once in government, the currently opposition Reform Party would abolish free rides on county bus routes as a waste of money, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas told regional daily Tartu Postimees on Tuesday. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre), however, said that her party intends to ensure that the system remains.

