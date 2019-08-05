ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Flowers left at the site of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Flowers left at the site of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Source: Mark Ralston/AFP/Scanpix
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas at the weekend, as well as to those wounded in the attack.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the shooting in El Paso, Texas. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones." Ratas said on his own social media account on Sunday morning.

The El Paso shooting saw 20 people killed and 26 injured, after a lone gunman opened fire in a Walmart store in that city, which lies close to the U.S.-Mexico border, on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3, local time. The perpetrator has been taken into custody and the investigation is looking at possible hate crime or domestic terrorism motives.

The attack was one of two major fatal shooting sprees to take place in the U.S. over the weekend. A gunman who opened fire outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, in the small hours of Sunday morning, local time, killed seven and wounded close to 30. This assailant was shot dead by armed police within around 30 seconds of his first shots being fired.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasestonian-us relationsmass shootings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

Opinion
12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

Business
01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:25

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

12:52

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

08:23

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: