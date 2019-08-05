Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas at the weekend, as well as to those wounded in the attack.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the shooting in El Paso, Texas. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones." Ratas said on his own social media account on Sunday morning.

The El Paso shooting saw 20 people killed and 26 injured, after a lone gunman opened fire in a Walmart store in that city, which lies close to the U.S.-Mexico border, on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3, local time. The perpetrator has been taken into custody and the investigation is looking at possible hate crime or domestic terrorism motives.

The attack was one of two major fatal shooting sprees to take place in the U.S. over the weekend. A gunman who opened fire outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, in the small hours of Sunday morning, local time, killed seven and wounded close to 30. This assailant was shot dead by armed police within around 30 seconds of his first shots being fired.

