Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

TransferWise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus lead business paper Äripäev's annual chart of Estonia's richest citizens and residents. Owner of wood pellet producer Graanul Invest Paul Kirjanen, who led the paper's 2017 chart, comes in third.

Äripäev published its list of Estonia's richest people on Wednesday. The paper estimates Käärmann's worth at €258.2 million, making him 2018's richest Estonian. Fellow founder Hinrikus comes in second with €238.6 million.

Last year's richest Estonian, Paul Kirjanen, is this year's number three, estimated at €212.6 million.

Another start-up founder also made it into the top five: Taxify CEO Markus Villig. Äripäev puts his value at €202.6 million, followed by this year's number five, chemist's chain owner and media mogul Margus Linnamäe (Magnum, Eesti Meedia). Linnamäe's worth is estimated at €189.7 million.

The paper's chart is 500 names long, and the total estimated worth of all those listed amounts to €13.2 billion according to data of the previous fiscal year.

