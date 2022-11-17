Online casino removes ads inviting viewers to gamble

News
Netikasiino ad near Freedom Square in Central Tallinn.
Netikasiino ad near Freedom Square in Central Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

In an investigation launched following coverage last week by ERR, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) concluded that online gambling site Kiirkasiino's outdoor as well as digital ads are inviting people to gamble and thereby breaking the law. The ads in question have since been removed.

Last Monday, ERR reported that outdoor ads inviting viewers to gamble online have been up around town in Tallinn for several months already. The ads depicted men in various professions gambling on their phones in the middle of intense work environments and included the slogan, "For when you don't have the time, but are in the mood." Ads featuring similar content were published on digital channels as well.

The TTJA, which conducts oversight on advertisements, acknowledged that it hadn't received any previous complaints about Kiirkasiino's ads, but had launched an investigation into the ads in question following ERR's tip.

As the TTJA itself couldn't decide whether the ads constituted a direct invitation to gamble or not, the authority convened a council of experts. Advertising experts concluded that the ads contained an invitation to gamble, which is prohibited under Estonia's Advertising Act.

The TTJA said that Kiirkasiino has since removed both the outdoor and digital ads in question.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

