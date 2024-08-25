Casino halls increasingly closing doors, online casino numbers rising

News
Casino.
Casino. Source: OEG
News

Brick-and-mortar casino attendance is declining and casino halls are closing their doors, however the number of online casinos in Estonia is on the rise.

According to Estonian Gaming Operator Association (EHKL) director Tõnis Rüütel, there is no point in opening any more new casinos in Estonia.

"Generally speaking, yes, developments are such that analyses still indicate it probably isn't worth building any more brick-and-mortar casinos in Estonia," he said. "There's likely no room left for more exclusive casinos here either."

Rüütel says that a lot of brick-and-mortar casinos have been closed, but he considers this a positive development, as less attractive locations, for example, are shut down. Currently, there are 51 casino halls in operation in Estonia; last year saw five close their doors.

"An awful lot have closed," he acknowledged. "I remember a time in the 1990s when there were 93 [casinos] in just Tallinn alone. It was pretty bad, because even the smallest kiosks bore the name gaming hall, since it only took eight slot machines to qualify as one. That's not the case today; now you need at least 40 machines."

Jekaterina Nikitina, director of the Excise Department at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), said that there has been a decline in gambling tax revenues as well.

At the end of 2022, more than €14 million was received from gaming halls; in 2023, this figure had dropped by €1 million. In the first half of this year, receipts totaled €6 million.

"You also have to take into account here that there was a change in the gambling tax at the beginning of this year, which included an increase in the tax on gaming tables," Nikitina noted. "That will have affected this figure as well, likely by year end – it will remain stable, around €13 million, or go down slightly."

CityCasino director Meelis Luht confirmed that casino attendance has declined; one reason for this, he noted, was the popularity of online casinos.

Both the EHKL and the MTA have likewise noticed the trend of casinos increasingly moving online. According to Nikitina, in the past two years, the number of online casinos in Estonia has risen from 20 to 30.

"The big picture is that yes, brick-and-mortar casinos are gradually closing, however the online casino world is growing, and revenue trends are reflecting that," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Casino halls increasingly closing doors, online casino numbers rising

11:43

Former EU ambassador to Ukraine: The war has united Ukrainian nation

10:27

Estonian president awarded Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise by Zelenskyy

24.08

US Air Force Secretary: Ämari Air Base modernization 'impressive'

24.08

Vibeke Välbe fifth, Mark-Markos Kehva 15th at Otepää summer biathlon sprints

24.08

Isamaa leader calls for government 'tax truce'

24.08

Jaak Madison: EKRE leader could have ousted Reform Party from office in 2022

24.08

Ukrainian-language education in Estonia to fade away in the coming years

24.08

EKRE leader: I must apologize to our supporters about Jaak Madison

24.08

Estonian butter shortage likely to last one month, followed by price rise

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.08

Jaak Madison: EKRE leader could have ousted Reform Party from office in 2022

24.08

US Air Force Secretary: Ämari Air Base modernization 'impressive'

24.08

Estonian butter shortage likely to last one month, followed by price rise

24.08

Ukrainian-language education in Estonia to fade away in the coming years

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend

24.08

EKRE leader: I must apologize to our supporters about Jaak Madison

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo