ETV meets President Karis' immediate family

While much attention was necessarily focused on the head of state, President Alar Karis, through the lengthy course of Saturday's Independence Day events, ETV was able to catch up with some of his family members at the evening reception.

The president's grown up children, Kristjan, Kristin and Martin Karis were all in attendance at the celebrations marking the 106th anniversary of the founding of the Estonian Republic, held at the Estonia Theater in Tallinn.

This is now President Karis' third Independence Day, and his offspring agreed that nowadays, marking the special day is a bit different from how it was in previous years.

"Usually no one else takes a picture of us, we have to take selfies ourselves," Kristjan joked. "However this time they are taking the photos of us."

Alar Karis had been based in Tartu prior to becoming head of state in August 2021 and so this necessitated some changes to family arrangements, given that the official seat of the president is at Kadriorg, in Tallinn.

Of this Kirstin said: "We see a lot less of each other, as a family."

Nonetheless, the children have not become overly reverent of their father since he took on the role.

"It's nice to listen to my father speak as president, but of course for my mother to live together with him," Martin said.

Speaking of the first lady, Sirje Karis, attention was also paid to the dress she wore for Saturday evening's event. This was a creation by Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) Siret Puppart, also in attendance at the reception, and was if a design which combined tradition with modernity.

Belt pattern master Anneli Johannson and tailor Agne Talu contributed to the completion of the set, while artist Sigrid Kuusk helped to find matching jewelry.

Arrival of Alar and Sirje Karis at Saturday's Independence Day reception. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.

Sirje Karis is a museologist, and is a member of both the National Committee of the Estonian Museum Association (Eesti Muuseumiühing) and the International Council of Museums.

A former University of Tartu and University of Life Sciences rector, President Alar Karis went straight from being director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) to being head of state after being elected in the second round at the Riigikogu in August 2021.