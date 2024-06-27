Gallery: Woven belts worn on Midsummer Day across Estonia

Woven belts worn on Midsummer Day from all over Estonia
For the second year in a row, a campaign encouraging people to wear traditional woven belts ('#kirivööpäev Jaanilaupäeval kirivööga!') took place over Midsummer Day.

Pärimusdisain and the Estonian Folk Art and Craft Union invited everyone to wear a woven belt and other Estonian national attire.

Photos posted on social media this year show that a belt can be worn in many different ways. Even dogs can get involved.

"A woven belt is not just an item that belongs with national attire, but instead, it can be connected to modern dresses, jeans, coats, and kimono. It can be worn by men and women. A woven belt can be worn at different events, work, parades, and by the fire, if given a chance, everyone finds their own way," said the organizers.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

