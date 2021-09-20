Gert Kivistik victorious at Tartu MTB Marathon for the first time

Gert Kivistik.
Gert Kivistik. Source: Kristjan Kivistik
Gert Kivistik was fastest over the finish line of 24th Tartu MTB Marathon with a time of 2:34.24 and took his first win at the event. Janelle Uibokand was fastest among women, President Kersti Kaljulaid finished 876th overall and 34th in the women's category.

For a long time, a group of nine, including five Estonians and four Latvians, rode together. A big change took place at the Palu service point (66.3 km from the start), where three Estonians - Gert Jõeäär, Gert Kivistik and Mihkel Räim - got away. In the final kilometers, Jõeäär was left behind with Kivistik edging out Räim on a tight final sprint.

Janelle Uibokand was fastest among women and finished with a time of 2:57.20, which was good enough for 81st place overall. Mari-Liis Mõttus finished second in the women's category and finished four minutes and 15 seconds behind the winner. Lithuanian cyclist Ernesta Tubyte finished third among women and was eight minutes and 31 seconds behind the winner.

President Kersti Kaljulaid finished 34th among women and 876th overall with a time of 3:52.03.

Slightly more than 1,600 participants finished the 89 km marathon, the full results are available here.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

