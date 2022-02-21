Scandinavians dominate Tartu ski marathon

Emil Persson, winner of Sunday's Tartu ski marathon
Emil Persson, winner of Sunday's Tartu ski marathon
Swede Emil Persson won Sunday's Tartu ski marathon, completing the 48-kilometer course in a time of 2 hours 33 minutes and 6.7 seconds.

Persson was less than two minutes behind the course record, set in 2019 in a top ten made up solely of Swedes and Norwegians.

Henri Roos (47th) was the first Estonian to finish, 13 mins 14.1 secs later than Persson, while the first woman finisher was also a Swede, Britta Johansson Nogren, who was a little under 18 minutes behind Persson.

A short post-race interview in English Persson gave to ERR is below.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

