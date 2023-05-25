Tartu Smart Bike Share service temporarily suspended

The City of Tartu temporarily suspended its Smart Bike Share service for all users from 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 24. Bikes could no longer be rented after that time, although it was still possible to return rented bikes to docking stations in the city on Wednesday evening.

According to a Tartu City Government press release, Canadian firm Bewegen Technologies has ended its provision of the bikeshare's management system service. This has led to such widespread disruptions to the service, that the City of Tartu has been forced to temporarily suspend it.

After learning of Bewegen's financial difficulties, the City of Tartu has been actively engaged in finding a new management solution to ensure the operation of the Smart Bike Share service. According to the city, a suitable solution has now been found, which it estimates will enable the service to be relaunched on June 7.

On Wednesday, the City of Tartu apologized for any difficulties caused as a result of the suspension, adding that it will shortly propose solutions to compensate for the inconvenience resulting from the disruption to the Smart Bike Share service.

