Tartu Smart Bike Share service temporarily suspended

News
Electric bikes parked by Tartu Kaubamaja.
Electric bikes parked by Tartu Kaubamaja. Source: AIli Vahtla/ERR
News

The City of Tartu temporarily suspended its Smart Bike Share service for all users from 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 24. Bikes could no longer be rented after that time, although it was still possible to return rented bikes to docking stations in the city on Wednesday evening.

According to a Tartu City Government press release, Canadian firm Bewegen Technologies has ended its provision of the bikeshare's management system service. This has led to such widespread disruptions to the service, that the City of Tartu has been forced to temporarily suspend it.

After learning of Bewegen's financial difficulties, the City of Tartu has been actively engaged in finding a new management solution to ensure the operation of the Smart Bike Share service. According to the city, a suitable solution has now been found, which it estimates will enable the service to be relaunched on June 7.

On Wednesday, the City of Tartu apologized for any difficulties caused as a result of the suspension, adding that it will shortly propose solutions to compensate for the inconvenience resulting from the disruption to the Smart Bike Share service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:00

Keres: Opposition does not wish to make Supreme Court appeal text public

17:50

Danilson-Järg: Isamaa has become a party of old men

17:30

Estonian foreign minister: No problem with freedom of expression in Latvia

17:10

Suur-Sõjamäe fire finally extinguished on Wednesday

17:01

Utilitas planned to buy out assets of Tallinna Soojus from Tallinn

16:32

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

16:16

Transport Administration hoping islands air tender will finally hold

16:03

Police suspect two youths of hacking into parcel terminal company's system

15:32

Gallery: Arrival of the Viljandi sheep signals the start of summer

15:11

Tartu Smart Bike Share service temporarily suspended

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues Updated

12:40

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

24.05

Environmental Board opens criminal proceedings over Suur-Sõjamäe blaze

23.05

Colonel: Belgorod operation likely connected to Ukrainian counter-offensive

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

24.05

Gallery: First photos from site of Suur-Sõjamäe fire

24.05

Latvian journalist: Media 'witch hunt' going on in respect of language law

24.05

Lynxes cause anxiety in Võru County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: