Winter swimming on the agenda at Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport

This Saturday (February 22), a winter swimming day will take place at several locations in Tallinn as part of the program for the city's year as European Capital of Sport. The event is open for everyone, including those who never tried winter swimming before.

The winter swimming event will take place between 10 a.m. and 3.p.m. on Saturday at Tallinn's Pirita, Nõmme, and Harku winter swimming centers, as well as at Linnahall pier.

Participants can pre-register online in advance here or sign up on-site.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE), winter swimming is becoming increasingly popular in the city, making its inclusion in the Capital of Sport program well justified.

"This invigorating challenge is open to everyone, including those who have never tried winter swimming before. The first time is often the hardest, but this weekend, instructors will be on-site to offer useful tips. So if you've ever thought about trying it, this might just be the perfect moment," said Oja.

After swimming in the icy water, all participants will have access to a free sauna. Hot drinks will be available but participants have to bring their own containers.

Theater and film legend Ülle Kaljuste, a regular winter swimmer, also encouraged people to join in on Saturday.

"I'm wishing for great weather – lots of sunshine and little wind. And I wish [people] a healthy mind in a healthy body! Treat yourself to a small gift and try something new! Just dip in and out… Why not tell your friends at the Independence Day celebration that two days ago, you went winter swimming for the first time?" said Kaljuste.

