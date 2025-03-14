Henri Veesaar helps Arizona Wildcats reach Big 12 semis

Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar's 19-point performance powered his National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) team, the Arizona Wildcats, to the Big 12 semifinals with a 88:77 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Veesaar, 20, who plays power forward, scored 19 points (two-pointers 5/8, three-pointers 2/3, free throws 3/3), four rebounds, and two assists, in 30 minutes off the bench.

This secured victory for Arizona, after pulling away with a decisive 12:3 run five minutes before the end.

The Wildcats had initially led by double digits at halftime (45:37), but Kansas managed to equalize with a 13:5 run early in the second half before Arizona took control again.

The Wildcats will face Texas Tech in the Big 12 semifinals after the latter narrowly defeated Baylor 76:74.

Meanwhile Estonian player Kerr Kriisa's team, Kentucky, also won, albeit without Kriisa, who is injured.

In the other Big 12 semifinal, Houston and BYU will face off.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!