Pippi Lotta Enok third at NCAA championships in US

Estonian pentathlete Pippi Lotta Enok placed third at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, scoring 4,375 points for her college, the University of Oklahoma.

Two weeks ago, Enok had set a new pentathlon domestic record with 4,593 points at the conference championships in Texas and went into the NCAA competition ranked sixth worldwide.

The Estonian started strongly, running the 60-meter hurdles in 8.45 seconds—one hundredth of a second faster than at the end of February.

In the high jump, she cleared 1.75 meters, six centimeters lower than a fortnight ago, while her best shot put throw, on her second attempt on Friday, measured 12.18 meters. Enok's PB, also set in Texas, is 12.64 meters.

Her long jump performance saw her best attempt at 6.18 meters on her first attempt, resulting in a loss of 70 points.

She finished the pentathlon with an 800-meter time of 2:17.84, three seconds off her domestic record-setting pace.

The 4,375 points placed her third overall, behind Jadin O'Brien (Notre Dame) with 4,596 points and Sofia Jakušina (Texas A&M) with 4,412 points.

O'Brien's victory also meant she surpassed Enok in the world rankings, by three points, making her the highest-ranked athlete from the competition.

--

