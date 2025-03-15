Richard Karelson takes silver in U23 European wrestling champs

Estonian wrestler Richard Karelson battled his way to a silver medal at the Under 23 European Championships in Tirana, Albania, after going down to Ukraine's Yehor Yakushenko in the -97 kg Greco-Roman men's final on Friday.

Karelson had beaten Luka Katić (Serbia), Ionut Gosa (Romania), and Luka Gabisonia (Georgia) in the preceding rounds, in the latter case winning 9:0.

At Friday's final, the Estonian took an early lead, earning a point for activity, but was unable to gain additional points in the parterre position.

The first half ended with Karelson holding a one-point advantage.

In the second bout, the Ukrainian also earned a point for activity and managed to gain an additional 2+1 points in the parterre position.

Neither wrestler scored any additional points in standing wrestling, meaning the final match ended with a 4:1 victory for Yakushenko.

Karelson's road to the final was marked by three strong victories.

Yakushenko took gold, while Gabisonia and Abubakar Haslahhanov (Belarus) shared bronze.

Other Estonian wrestlers faced a tougher path in the competition.

In the -72 kg category, Artur Jeremejev finished 12th.

In the -82 kg category, Ekke Kõu Leitham finished 16th, while Eerik Pank ranked 12th in the -130kg category.

