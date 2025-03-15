X!

Richard Karelson takes silver in U23 European wrestling champs

News
Richard Karelson.
Richard Karelson. Source: ERR
News

Estonian wrestler Richard Karelson battled his way to a silver medal at the Under 23 European Championships in Tirana, Albania, after going down to Ukraine's Yehor Yakushenko in the -97 kg Greco-Roman men's final on Friday.

Karelson had beaten Luka Katić (Serbia), Ionut Gosa (Romania), and Luka Gabisonia (Georgia) in the preceding rounds, in the latter case winning 9:0.

At Friday's final, the Estonian took an early lead, earning a point for activity, but was unable to gain additional points in the parterre position.

The first half ended with Karelson holding a one-point advantage.

In the second bout, the Ukrainian also earned a point for activity and managed to gain an additional 2+1 points in the parterre position.

Neither wrestler scored any additional points in standing wrestling, meaning the final match ended with a 4:1 victory for Yakushenko.

Karelson's road to the final was marked by three strong victories.

Yakushenko took gold, while Gabisonia and Abubakar Haslahhanov (Belarus) shared bronze.

Other Estonian wrestlers faced a tougher path in the competition.

In the -72 kg category, Artur Jeremejev finished 12th.

In the -82 kg category, Ekke Kõu Leitham finished 16th, while Eerik Pank ranked 12th in the -130kg category.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Isamaa chair suggests minister be replaced over national defense inaction

14:01

Gallery: 12-hour Kadriorg reading marathon marks Estonia's Native Language Day

13:13

Supreme Court rejects MPEÕK, Pühtitsa Convent appeals

12:14

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

11:55

Latvia to close border bridge for a week due to maintenance

10:51

Three measles cases diagnosed in Estonia as experts warn of vaccination fall

10:03

Three Narva Hospital patients may have contracted tuberculosis via medical devices

09:12

Riigikogu looks at potential candidates for Estonia's next president

08:39

With SDE gone, coalition plans to boost foreign workforce in Estonia

08:37

Richard Karelson takes silver in U23 European wrestling champs

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

14.03

Tallinn residents' satisfaction with city drops to lowest level in a decade

13.03

Prime minister: Higher VAT rate here to stay

14.03

Minister: Hungary's EU voting rights must be suspended over sanctions block

03.05

Trial begins on Kender child pornography charges

08:39

With SDE gone, coalition plans to boost foreign workforce in Estonia

14.03

EDF intel officer: Organized withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Kursk underway

14.03

Large number of luxury, classic vintage and unusual cars registered in 2024

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo