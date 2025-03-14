X!

Ski jumper Artti Aigro 19th in Oslo

News
Artti Aigro.
Artti Aigro. Source: EXPA / Tadeusz Mieczynski
News

Estonian ski jumper Artti Aigro secured 19th place at the world cup stage in Oslo on Thursday.

In the first round, Aigro cleared 119 meters and earned 109.1 points, securing 19th place.

In round two, the Estonian posted a jump of 122.5 meters and took 114.9 points, maintaining his position.

Across the two jumps, Aigro accumulated 224.0 points.

Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) won the event.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian team is embroiled in a scandal, which has left five jumpers barred from competition, while an investigation into alleged involvement in illegal equipment manipulation at last Saturday's Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping competition in Trondheim is ongoing.

Only Fredrik Villumstad, who placed 27th, managed to qualify for the second round for the host nation.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

