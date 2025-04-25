Disc golfer Kristin Lätt puts injury behind her to focus on busy 2025 season

World disc golf champ Kristin Lätt returns with renewed focus after battling burnout and injuries and will be chasing glory on home soil as Estonia prepares to host its biggest tournament yet.

Lätt, formerly Tattar, is the world number one in disc golf and a two-time world champion. She picked up an injury last season.

Her U.S. season started strong: Three wins and one second-place finish.

"I maybe took a bit more time for myself during the winter. Last year I could feel that there was a risk of burnout."

She told ERR: "I'm very happy with how the season has started. And not just because of the final placements, but I feel like my internal mindset and state are better than last season."

"I hadn't known how to hit the brakes in time, plus there were injuries. It's like a snowball that starts rolling if you don't know how to say no at the right moment. This year I've been more conscious of that, but overall I've come to understand that life goes up and down — sometimes there are lower periods where you feel a bit worse, but that passes too, and then you're riding high again — there's nothing strange about it. I take each moment as it comes," she continued.

"Of course, my heart is trembling a bit, but I try not to let myself get too worked up. Now, everything's fine. I'm not feeling tired. What I might be most afraid of is that I won't have the energy to perform well."

"Until June it's a looser schedule. I'm playing the Champions Cup, then heading home, visiting Sweden for sponsors, and playing in the Czech Republic," she noted.

The Champions Cup is next. After that, the Estonian will briefly return home, then start traveling again.

"But all of these are just mental constructs playing in my head. I try to talk myself out of them. I'm just grateful such a big tournament is happening in Estonia," She added.

Estonia is also to host the 2029 Disc Golf World Championships.

"This news feels a bit unbelievable. I've been part of disc golf's growth from the beginning, and it's so surreal. I hope I'll be ready to perform at the 2029 World Championships on Estonian soil," Lätt said.

But first comes this summer's major at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds. "From June on, the real madness begins — twelve tournaments in a row. That's why I've taken some time now in spring to be with my daughter or spend time with family."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!