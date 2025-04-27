Mistra win Estonian women's handball league 2025 season

Women's handball team Mistra were crowned Estonian handball league (Eesti Käsipalliliit) champions on Friday by securing a convincing 35:17 away win in the second match of the final series over Mella.

After winning the opening match with a score of 32:23, Mistra women's team scored four times in the first two minutes on Friday, and quickly established an 11:5 lead.

At halftime, they led 20:7, building that up to 35:17 by the match's end.

Mistra's top scorers were Maarja Treiman with 11 goals, while Teele Utsal and Karmen Vaiksaar each contributed five.

"By the end of the season, we really got our teamwork in place," Treiman said post-match. "The Baltic Sea League can bring some tough moments mid-season, but by the finals it's clear that playing there provides a huge benefit."

