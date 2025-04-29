X!

Tartu Rütmika third in rhythmic gymnastics Toronto World Cup event

News
VK Rütmika's Rebasesabad team.
VK Rütmika's Rebasesabad team. Source: Riinu Liis Lajal/Riinufoto
News

The Tartu Rütmika club's Rebasesabad team took third place at the recent International Federation of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics (IFAGG) World Cup in Toronto. The event made good use of the city's large Estonian population.

The team are also newly crowned domestic rhythmic gymnastics champions.

Competitor Mona Maasikas said: "Today's competition turned out to be extremely challenging for us and put us to the test as a team. Several girls were sick, and I myself had an ear infection, so instead of seven girls, only six got to step onto the mats."

"Despite everything, we still tried to enjoy the competition, and the girls gave their best," she added.

Rebasesabad, literally "foxes' tails," made last-minute changes but showed great composure. They achieved third place with 54.050 points.

They even scored higher than at the season's first World Cup stage in Tartu, where they finished second.

Finnish teams took the top two spots, with reigning world champions Tampere Minetit winning gold. As well as Rebasesabad's bronze, Diente of the VK Janika club finished fourth for Estonia, ahead of teams from the Faroe Islands, the USA, Japan, and Canada.

The Finns also dominated the junior category, but Estonian teams again finished third and fourth.

The event, held in Canada for the first time, was organized by Estonian coaches working abroad: Evelyn Koop, Annely Riga, and Janika Mölder. Support from the local Estonian community helped make it feel almost like an all-Estonian event – though 17 groups from nine countries took part.

The next stage takes place in Greece at the end of June.

A video of Rebasesabad and the other competitors in action in Toronto is below.

Rhythmic gymnastics combines gymnastics, dance, and calisthenics. Athletes perform with apparatus like hoops, balls, clubs, ribbons, and ropes. It is an Olympic event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

19:45

Estonian Refugee Council launches new campaign to support Ukrainian mothers

19:35

Gallery: International Dance Day celebrated with performance in Tallinn

19:00

Energy experts: Major power outage unlikely in Estonia

18:18

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

17:39

Tartu Rütmika third in rhythmic gymnastics Toronto World Cup event

16:58

City of Tallinn terminates employment relationship with Elena Glebova

16:21

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

15:59

Estonia beats Croatia to take second win in ice hockey world championships

15:39

Over 1,200 historic explosives found in Saaremaa

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

28.04

Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

28.04

Estonian-language education switch not without difficulties one year in

09:48

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

07:53

Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

26.04

President Karis: I invited Donald Trump to Estonia, he invited me to Washington

28.04

Iceland's Eurovision star Daði Freyr to perform in Tallinn on May 9

08:51

Extreme instability: Price of reserve power from a few cents to thousands of euros

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo