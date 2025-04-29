Tartu Rütmika third in rhythmic gymnastics Toronto World Cup event

The Tartu Rütmika club's Rebasesabad team took third place at the recent International Federation of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics (IFAGG) World Cup in Toronto. The event made good use of the city's large Estonian population.

The team are also newly crowned domestic rhythmic gymnastics champions.

Competitor Mona Maasikas said: "Today's competition turned out to be extremely challenging for us and put us to the test as a team. Several girls were sick, and I myself had an ear infection, so instead of seven girls, only six got to step onto the mats."

"Despite everything, we still tried to enjoy the competition, and the girls gave their best," she added.

Rebasesabad, literally "foxes' tails," made last-minute changes but showed great composure. They achieved third place with 54.050 points.

They even scored higher than at the season's first World Cup stage in Tartu, where they finished second.

Finnish teams took the top two spots, with reigning world champions Tampere Minetit winning gold. As well as Rebasesabad's bronze, Diente of the VK Janika club finished fourth for Estonia, ahead of teams from the Faroe Islands, the USA, Japan, and Canada.

The Finns also dominated the junior category, but Estonian teams again finished third and fourth.

The event, held in Canada for the first time, was organized by Estonian coaches working abroad: Evelyn Koop, Annely Riga, and Janika Mölder. Support from the local Estonian community helped make it feel almost like an all-Estonian event – though 17 groups from nine countries took part.

The next stage takes place in Greece at the end of June.

A video of Rebasesabad and the other competitors in action in Toronto is below.

Rhythmic gymnastics combines gymnastics, dance, and calisthenics. Athletes perform with apparatus like hoops, balls, clubs, ribbons, and ropes. It is an Olympic event.

